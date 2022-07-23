First of all, congratulations to Ajay Devgn on winning the third National Award as the best actor! The Bollywood veteran bagged the prestigious honour yesterday for his stupendous performance in Tanhaji. The film released in 2020 still remains to be unbeatable as no Bollywood film post-Covid has been able to cross its mighty box office total.

Advertisement

Leaving aside the mighty commercial success, Tanhaji getting recognised on the big stage is such a remarkable feat. We have often seen that blockbuster hits often get neglected for being too commercial. Speaking of Ajay himself, the actor has received three National Awards in total in the Best Actor category, of which two belong to critically acclaimed films that tanked at the box office.

Advertisement

Starting from the first, Ajay Devgn was honoured as the Best Actor for the 1998 release Zakhm. It was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. In fact, it’s said to be one of the most remarkable films in Ajay’s career. However, it failed miserably commercially. It wrapped up its theatrical run at mere 4.30 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a Flop.

The next is The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. It’s undoubtedly one of the most popular films of Ajay Devgn and it rightfully got him the Best Actor award. Despite being a much-loved film on television screenings and a cult, many would be surprised to know that the film was a big commercial failure. Released in 2002, it was made on a huge budget, and in return, it just earned 7.50 crores.

The latest addition is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It achieved that deadly combination of being a critics’ favourite and a mass entertainer attracting major footfalls. It ended its long theatrical run at humongous 279.50 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office stories.

Must Read: Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Calls ‘Darling’ Prabhas His Favourite Pan India Star, Says “He Is A Very Dear Friend Of Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram