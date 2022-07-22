Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Prabhas is his favorite pan-Indian star at the moment. In an interview, when Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name his all time favorite Pan India star at the moment, the actor took Prabhas’s name.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, during the promotions in different cities, Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir’s fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir about his favourite actor, to which Ranbir says, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I’ll say darling Prabhas.”

Advertisement

Prabhas is one of the celebrated actors in India. He amasses a huge fan following not only in India but also across the world. The audience loves him for his fine acting, strong screen presence, and modest attitude. Prabhas is the only superstar to have four Pan India films to his credit, making him the biggest star in India today.

Your favorite pan india star Ranbir Kapoor :- #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/W3pqDlhNxN — Darling prabhas💟 (@On14thjan2022) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar next to Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K along with Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: Shaktimaan: Makers Approach ‘Adipurush’ Director Om Raut To Helm A Trilogy With Ranveer Singh Leading It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram