Veteran TV actor Mukesh Khanna earlier this year announced a movie that will be the adaptation of the popular superhero TV show Shaktimaan. The announcement came as a surprise for many. Fans are also quite excited about the film. Amidst this, Om Raut and Ranveer Singh’s names have come up related to the film.

For the unversed, the iconic TV show ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid-2000s. The veteran actor was seen playing the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper.

As per India Today report, Ranveer Singh is keen to step into the role played by Mukesh Khanna and it will be a trilogy. As of now, the actor is busy filming for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The report also quoted a source as saying, “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team.”

ETimes report claims that Om Raut, who is currently helming Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, was approached to direct Ranveer in the Shaktimaan trilogy. The filmmaker is said to begin his work after completing Adipurush.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus as well. Now the actor will start shooting for S Shankar’s Anniyan remake. Previously, Mukesh Khanna revealed that he didn’t want to bring Shaktimaan back on TV. So after having talks with Sony, it will be made into a film with a budget of at least Rs 300 crore.

