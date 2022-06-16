When Koffee with Karan season 7 was announced last month, the ace filmmaker and host created a massive pool of excitement as he decided to tease his fans first and then reveal the big news. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to be the guests in the new season.

As fans are excited about the new season, speculations are rife that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will make an appearance with Ranveer Singh. This comes at a time when fans were eagerly waiting to see the newlyweds Alia and Ranbir together on the show.

However, much to fans’ disappointment, Alia Bhatt won’t be able to make an appearance with hubby Ranbir Kapoor as the latter refused to be part of the new season of Koffee With Karan as a guest.

Meanwhile, other celebrities that are likely to make appearances as a guest on Karan Johar’s eponymous chat show are Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday.

For the first time, Vicky and Katrina will appear as a couple on Koffee With Karan post their marriage. It would be interesting to see what close-knit details Karan might fish out from the couple. Rashmika is also making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Post Pushpa: The Rise success, the actress’s presence on Koffee With Karan will surely be the most-watched one.

Varun Dhawan is likely to make an appearance on the chat show with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. Interestingly, RRR star Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also reported to make an appearance as guests on the show. The lineup for this season of Koffee With Karan is exciting and fans are waiting for it with a bated breath.

