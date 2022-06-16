The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy adventure Brahmastra was finally released yesterday and it is being loved for its larger-than-life characters as well as amazing VFX. With fans having waited for this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer for years now, the trio is all promoting the September release.

During one such promotional interaction, the director and lead actors were asked about the Pan-India phenomenon. For those who don’t know, many South Indian films have recently been pegged as pan-India films and have worked wonders at the box office. Sharing her views on this topic was the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and below is what she had to say.

In a recent conversation with DT Next, while talking about her soon-to-release Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt also spoke about pan-India films. The actress stated that it doesn’t matter whether a film might is made on a huge spectacle or not cause at the end of the day, it is the emotion in the story that connects people.

Talking about pan India film and the ongoing debate between the industries, Alia Bhatt said, “I guess what I’ve also learned from this experience now that we’re sitting here and having this conversation, is that, there is no Hindi film, Tamil film, Telugu film, there are Indian films.”

The Brahmastra continued, “And there has to be that feeling, and we need to just give you that, to your audience, to the people that this is a film for you. It’s for everyone. Because it genuinely is. Sometimes there is a feeling that’s not for you, but that’s not true.”

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and more. Set to release in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, it will hit theatres on September 9, 2022, after much delay.

