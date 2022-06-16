The trailer of Brahmastra was finally released yesterday and everyone is going gaga over its larger-than-life characters and amazing VFX. It is being said that Ayan Mukerji started writing for the film right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and he was ready to shoot the film within a few years. However, in an interview, the director blames Ranbir Kapoor for the delay. Scroll below to know why Ayan is now blaming RK for the film’s delay.

The movie is the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is also being said that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will have an important cameo in the film.

After the trailer launch of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji in a conversation with ETimes spoke about the film and revealed how Ranbir Kapoor delayed the film. He said, “When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry.”

“I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I’m glad Ranbir Kapoor chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn’t even completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would’ve been too long a wait,” Ayan Mukerji added.

Further talking about his plans for the sequels, the filmmaker shared, “We will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film.”

Sharing some details about parts 2 and 3, Ayan Mukerji said, “The entire trilogy will tell the same story but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

