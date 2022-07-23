American actors Mark Wahlberg and Tom Cruise have given us some of the biggest action films. Both have received multiple accolades and are the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. But did you know that once Boogie Nights actor blasted Mission Impossible 7 star? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2013, Wahlberg was promoting his film “Lone Survivor” which was based on actual events of the failed 2005 mission “Operation Red Wings”. The mission was to kill or capture notorious Taliban leader Ahmad Shah. Four Navy SEALS were tasked with the mission.

In the film, Mark Wahlberg played the role of the Navy SEALS. During the Q&A session of the world premiere of Lone Survivor in Los Angeles, the actor was asked about the difficulty in shooting the film. As reported by Business Insider, he then went on a tirade, “For actors to sit there and talk about ‘Oh I went to SEAL training,’ and I slept on the – I don’t give a f–k what you did. You don’t do what these guys did. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military’s. How f—ing dare you. While you sit in a makeup chair for two hours.”

Wahlberg added, “I don’t give a sh– if you get your ass busted. You get to go home at the end of the day. You get to go to your hotel room. You get to order f—ing chicken. Or your steak. Whatever the f–k it is.”

Mark Wahlberg’s comment came after Tom Cruise stirred up major controversy by comparing his job as an actor to “fighting in Afghanistan.” Tom’s lawyer, however, clarified that the actor’s comments were taken out of context.

“The assertions that Tom Cruise likened making a movie to being at war in Afghanistan is a gross distortion of the record. What Tom said, laughingly, was that sometimes, ‘That’s what it feels like.’ Tom is a staunch supporter of our troops and would never say that making a movie was even remotely comparable to fighting in Afghanistan,” Mission Impossible 7 actor’s lawyer said.

