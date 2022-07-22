Selena Gomez, the actress who won our heart from the time she was 6 and then as Alex Russo in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place turns 30 today. Can you believe that!

Yes, that beauty who we grew up watching and loving is now in her 30s and to celebrate the day, we decided to take you back in time and tell you of the time she spoke about growing up in the limelight. Read on to know all she had to share.

During an interview with GQ in April 2016, Selena Gomez for candid about growing up in the spotlight. The actress, who has been in the limelight ever since her Disney days, said, “It’s disgusting, because it’s interesting to grown adults that these kids go through weird things because they’re figuring out, ‘Do I like this? Do I love this? Maybe I love this person. Oh, I’m exposed to this, people are reporting my every move and this and that because of Instagram and Twitter and you can find out everything.”

Selena Gomez continued further, “Because it’s, I don’t know, fun, maybe? It’s like watching a car crash as you’re driving past it. You want to watch it.”

In the same conversation, the Rare Beauty founder admitted that she knows she grew up differently. She said, “I didn’t have an opportunity to figure out my life without people having an opinion every step of the way.”

Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez.

