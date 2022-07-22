Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is one of the world’s highest-paid actors in the world. He has largely starred in science fiction and action films. It is well known that he often performs his own risky stunts for his action films.

Apart from his films, the Hollywood star is also known for advocating for the Church of Scientology. His affiliation to Scientology has also landed in to trouble sometimes. He once got an earful from fellow Hollywood actress Brooke Sheilds. Scroll down to know more.

Tom Cruise and Brooke Shields worked together in the 1981 teen romance Endless Love. The two celebrities formed a friendship over the years. However, their relationship soured when the action star made some controversial comments against Shields in 2005.

Shields at that released her book Down Came the Rain which chronicled her battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Rowan in 2003. In her book, she explained how medication (antidepressants) and therapy helped her through that time period.

Tom Cruise, who is an ardent advocate of Scientology- which condemns mind-altering prescriptions of any kind, told Access Hollywood it was “irresponsible” for Shields to assert that antidepressants helped cure her. He said, “When someone says (medication) has helped them, it is to cope, it didn’t cure anything. There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever. I care about Brooke Shields because I think she is an incredibly talented women, (but) look at where has her career gone.”

The Mission: Impossible star’s comments did not go down well with Brooke Shields. The former Suddenly Susan star said, “Tom should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women who are experiencing postpartum depression decide what treatment options are best for them.”

However, later Tom Cruise made amends with the actress and issued an apology. As reported by People, Shields said to Jay Leno, “[Cruise] came over to my house and he gave me a heartfelt apology. And he apologized for bringing me into the whole thing and for everything that happened.”

