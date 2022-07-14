Top Gun Maverick breaks another box office record, and we have stopped counting how many! The Tom Cruise starrer has become a box office hit and has crossed several milestones ever since its release on 27 May. Despite it being more than a month since its arrival, the movie is still churning in big numbers.

On 27 June, exactly a month after it hit the silver screen, the sequel to the 1986 movie crossed the $1 billion mark globally. It was a huge feat for Cruise and the rest of the cast and crew as it is the second movie, since 2019, after MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home to do so.

Now, Top Gun Maverick has broken another record by surpassing James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit Titanic. As per Box Office Mojo, Tom Cruise starrer has made $1.189 billion at the worldwide box office, which consists of $601 million in the US and $587 million overseas. With this, sources claim that Joseph Kosinski’s film is now Paramount’s highest-grossing movie of all time domestically in its 110-year history.

Titanic’s domestic run was $600 million, though the number may have increased due to its re-run. But, the original collection stands at six hundred million. Upon its release, the James Cameron directorial was the biggest movie of all time. Currently, with its $2.187 billion, the 1997 movie is the 3rd highest-grosser in the world.

Top Gun Maverick has been able to do this even though it faced competition from several Hollywood biggies, the latest one being, Thor: Love and Thunder. Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, Elvis, and more were released. But the actioner has withstood that storm.

Now, Top Gun Maverick is running out of juice. Doesn’t matter as it has made way past its budget and has had an incredible run. Now, Tom Cruise fans await the release of Mission Impossible 7 and 8.

