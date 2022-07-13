Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale’s film had a massive opening on Thursday and became the 5th biggest Hollywood opener in India. The film also sailed through quite well even during the extended weekend crossing half-century in just 4 days.

As expected, Taika Waititi’s directorial saw a drop in the Monday collection. It collected 6 crores* which is quite low when compared to the opening day collection. The film faced yet another drop on Tuesday, collecting 4.50 crores.

Nevertheless, Thor: Love And Thunder crossed the lifetime number of Jurassic World: Dominion and it is on its way to entering the 100 crore club. The Marvel film’s collection now stands at 74.80 crores*.

As the latest trade reports coming in, the Taika Waititi directorial is likely to earn Rs 3-4 crores* on Day 7. This would make the total collections at Rs 77–78.80 crores*. At this pace, the first week would close at little more than 80 crores. The second-weekend collection would officially make the film in the 100-crore club.

Marvel has a strong fan base in India. It is all because of the loyal fan following that Marvel studio built over the years. This also means Thor 4 is likely to stay stable in the second week as well.

Thor: Love And Thunder have performed as per the expectations during its opening weekend globally. In the domestic circuit, the US and Canada, the Chris Hemsworth starrer almost touched $150 million in the first three days (including Thursday night previews).

