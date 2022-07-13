Over the last few years, Marvel has become the biggest brand of Hollywood in India. Their films are critics proof at the box office and Thor: Love And Thunder is the latest example. Within four days since its release, the film has done wonders in the list of highest Hollywood grossers. Scroll below to know more details.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the Superhero film is the 4th instalment in the Thor series with Chris Hemsworth reprising his character as the former king of Asgard. While Chris’ comeback in his iconic character is enough to make fans go crazy, Christian Bale making his MCU debut is another major highlight. He plays Gorr – the God butcher.

Globally, Thor: Love And Thunder has performed as per the expectations during its opening weekend. In the domestic circuit, the US and Canada, the Chris Hemsworth starrer almost touched $150 million in the first three days (including Thursday night previews). Here, in India, where Marvel has a huge loyal fan base, the film has raked in terrific numbers by earning 70.80 crores* in the first four days.

With this, Thor: Love And Thunder has already become the 15th highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India. It has already surpassed its prequel, Thor: Ragnarok (60 crores), and many other Hollywood biggies. The next targets are Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (72 crores), Avengers: Age Of Ultron (76 crores) and Mission Impossible Fallout (77 crores).

To check out the complete list, visit ‘Hollywood Highest’ under the ‘Box Office’ section on Koimoi.com.

