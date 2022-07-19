When we say Selena Gomez, what image comes to your mind? An image of her as the fun-loving Alex Russo from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place or a sweet girl next door like the characters she played in movies or her as a singer? Well, today we will show you Ms Gomez in a whole different light.

Nearly 7 years ago, the actress went the daring and s*xy route by posing topless for a magazine cover. And let us tell you she looked too hot to handle for all readers of that Spring 2015 edition. Scroll below to know all about her look and get a glimpse at her covering her b**bs with only her hands crossed in front of it.

Shared by Selena Gomez on February 17, 2015, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer simply captioned the magazine cover “It’s here! Stay tuned to @vmagazine for moreeee next month!” In this cover picture, ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer stripped down and gave one of her raciest photoshoots ever.

Dressed in only swimwear bottoms from Guess – that look like actual jeans that retailed at that time for under $50, Selena Gomez styled her brunette locks in long curls and down one shoulder. While her cross arms provided modesty, she added colours and texture to the picture with some red colour with a pair of red big hoop earrings and a polka-dot hair bow. This s*xy photoshoot also gave fans a glimpse of her rib/back tattoo that she got in August 2014. The tat has the words “Love yourself first” written in Arabic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In the said issue of V Magazine, the singer got candid about many things like never before and spoke about her past boyfriends – even if she didn’t outright take any name. Besides that, the Disney star also spoke about how living under a microscope eventually caused some “anxiety” for her.

Keeping aside what she spoke about in the magazine issue, don’t you agree with us that Selena Gomez looked like a siren on the cover of the magazine while showing off her flawless skin in just swimwear bottoms!

What do you think of it – Hot or Not?

