Words are not enough to describe just how iconic Jennifer Lopez is. Her song, On The Floor, had become immensely popular amongst not only her fans but others and was on the radio all the time. We have been her fans ever since. Time and again, JLo has proved that she is a true fashionista.

Be it her sheer black mesh dress by Tom Ford for the premiere of Halftime at Tribeca Film Festival or the ensemble she wore for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Italy, she slays each and every look.

Another one of her many outfits that have our hearts is from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. It wasn’t just the tribute to Selena Gomez because of which Jennifer Lopez hit the headlines. She dazzled the red carpet in a sparkly nude gown and instantly became the talk of the town. Her fearlessness was glowing in the ensemble with a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez also wore a sheer beaded dress to the Billboard Music Awards in 2015 pic.twitter.com/IlXG7CvDB0 — newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) March 3, 2018

Jennifer Lopez showed her curvaceous body and a look of side b**bs in the iconic dress. Her toned midriff was visible under the shiny silver panels that barely covered her body and her s*xy legs. The beachy blown-out hair, which was a trend back then, added glamour to the entire look.

The rings, the makeup, and the silver clutch gelled well and made JLo look like a walking goddess. Oh and also, the dress was also backless. No one could have worn it better than her. Don’t you think so? Meanwhile, the Ain’t Your Mama singer recently hit the headlines over a photo she posted on her Instagram.

Clearly, Jennifer Lopez kept up with the hair trends even in 2022 as she debuted a look in the baby braids hairstyle. The rest of the hair was tied in a perfect, sleek bun, and the braids framed her face well. When we tell you she is a fashion icon, we mean it!

