Selena Gomez is not the one to be pulled down by trolls and haters and she has made it clear several times in the past. If you are a fan of the singer, you are probably already aware that she has a boss lady attitude and does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary. Back in 2021, there were several rumours about the Wolves singer being pregnant and she decided to put them to rest in the most entertaining and sassiest way possible.

For the unversed, Sel has lately been in the news over the released of Only Murders in the Building season 2. The show is streaming on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar and has already been garnering positive responses from the audience. It has been created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and features actors like Steve Martin, Cara Delevingne, and Martin Short, amongst others.

Back in June 2021, Selena Gomez dropped a Tik Tok video where she appeared to have gained some weight and some of the viewers were quick to assume that she is pregnant. There were no reports of her dating anyone at that time so fans found this quite absurd and even tried their best to put these speculations at rest.

Just a few days later, Selena Gomez dropped another short clip where she was dubbing a trending dialogue. The dialogue was in response to a boyfriend who implies that he got another girl pregnant. The clip shows Selena acting all confused as she lip syncs to the dialogue that says, “Got who pregnant? I don’t give a f*ck. As long as it’s not me. As long as it’s not me…that kid is a big a*s ‘noos’. It’s not my problem.”

Selena Gomez goes on to sing the next part of the voice clip after laughing out loud. “B*tch, Miami here I come. Cuz I am not nobody’s baby mama”, the dialogue further says.

