Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man get a new love interest in the next Spidey movie? As we all know, the fate of the superhero at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was a bit sad. No one, including Zendaya’s MJ, remembered who he was. When his character walked into the cafe where she worked and didn’t recognise him, it was a sobfest.

Now, talks about a fourth standalone movie on the Wall-Crawler have begun. Several fans demanded another part after the massive success of No Way Home. As per some sources, the foundation for the future of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been laid. However, Tom is yet to sign the dotted line.

Fresh rumours by Moth Culture are that Spider-Man 4 if it happens, may not reunite Zendaya’s MJ as Tom Holland’s Peter’s love interest. Moreover, a new character, Firestar, may be established and there may be a new romance developed between Spidey and the red-headed mutant. Not just that, it is said that the new character will introduce Parker to X-Men.

Several Spider-Man fans shared their reactions to this rumour. Some loved this idea, while others suggested a few names of actors who can be Firestar. The most recurring was Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch. Though these are just speculations it can sit well considering the No Way Home ending.

While Tom Holland and Zendaya were a couple on screen, they are also dating in real life. The two stars shook the world when it was confirmed that they are in a relationship. Just recently, the couple was spotted eyeing a home in the $5.35 million range.

It is said that the Spider-Man stars are taking their relationship to new heights by moving in together. Not just that but Tom Holland and Zendaya also adopted a pit bull named Pistachio.

