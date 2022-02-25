When the most classic comic – Archies was turned into CW’s Riverdale in 2017, everyone went bonkers over it. The series that started 6 years back with a stellar star cast of, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes is still doing solid even after its sixth season.

For the unversed, Riverdale is actually based on the most timeless comic Archies, which revolves around four teenagers, Betty, Archies, Jughead, and Veronica, and their adventurous life. However, the show did adapt the characters, but its plot had more of a mystery attached to it.

Well, keeping side the story and the comic, let’s talk about Archie Andrews, aka everyone’s heartthrob KJ Apa from the show. The red hair hottie almost took our breath away with his role in the first season. However, do you remember the scene where Apa was trying to break the snow bed with his bare fists to save Cheryl from dying in season 1? what if we say the actor actually ended up breaking his hand due to that scene?

Well, no to clear your doubt, KJ Apa actually didn’t punch the ice but, yes, the actor did manage to break his hands!

So during an interview with TV Line, KJ explained the whole ordeal while shooting the intense scene, he said, “That was a gnarly day of shooting, I’ll tell you that much. I wasn’t really punching the ice, but I got a little bit too excited. I was punching a foam mat … [that was] sitting on the ice. … It was cold, so I didn’t really feel it. It wasn’t until 20 minutes after that I realized I broke my hand. I didn’t tell anyone.”

Do you like Riverdale season 6 or do you think they are stretching the story way too much? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

