Selena Gomez has left a deep impact on the music industry through her work over the years. She rose to fame as a child artist and has garnered a huge fan following across the globe ever since. It is a known fact that Selena has numerous friends in the industry itself and one of them has been the Instagram sensation Simi Khadra. As several reports suggested that two have not been on the best terms lately due to Simi’s budding relationship with The Weeknd, Selena decided to quash these rumours in the most iconic way possible.

For the unversed, Selena and The Weeknd were in a relationship for a short period before calling it quits in October 2017. Fans loved seeing them together, also making them one of the most discussed couples on social media at that time. They often indulged in PDA, constantly sharing adorable pictures and videos of each other. Post their split, they also made clear that there was no beef between the two and they have decided to remain friends.

A recent viral video shows an intimate moment between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra, which instantly made people assume that Simi and Selena Gomez have split up. In the clip, Simi could be seen locking lips with the Blinding Lights singer at his birthday party in Delilah. A report by TMZ states that the pair shared this kiss in a DJ booth at the venue and have also been spotted together numerous times in the past.

Selena refuted these rumours through an Instagram post, posing with Simi and Haya Khadra. In the photographs, the trio can be seen posing together for the camera with Selena in the middle. Sel was seen dressed in a simple grey top while Simi and Haya opted for leather jackets.

Selena Gomez also made the point clearer with the caption of the post, which read, “Since 2013 💙”. Have a look.

