The Batman’s early reviews are in, and the consensus is that it is going to be your favourite iteration of the Dark Knight that we will see. The much-awaited Robert Pattinson-led DC flick is about to hit the theatres on 4th March. Even though the official review embargo will be lifted on 28th February, some reactions from different sources were revealed.

Directed by Matt Reeves, it debuts the Twilight actor in DC as Bruce Wayne. His casting faced backlash as some people didn’t want the actor to take up the role, but considering the positive early reactions and from what we have seen in the trailers and teasers, Rob is phenomenal as the Caped Crusader.

The Batman will focus on the early days of delivering vigilante justice to Gotham. Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will meet Paul Dano’s The Riddle, a notorious serial killer. He will also be seen reluctantly teaming up with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. Colin Farrell’s Penguin will also be introduced in the movie and will have his own spin-off series.

MTV UK shared a handful of reactions to The Batman after its premiere in London on 23rd February. Even though the official review embargo of the Robert Pattinson starrer is still not lifted, they took to their Instagram to share reactions from different sources. The Matt Reeves directorial got nothing but praises.

MTV UK seems to have forgotten that the review embargo for #TheBatman lifts next week. …but we aren’t complaining. pic.twitter.com/18d320dchf — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) February 24, 2022

They are not giving their review. Its a third person review. 😭😅😂😅 — vital bannu (@BannuVital) February 24, 2022

The director was praised for delivering a ‘nail-biting’ story, while one source even stated that it will be fans’ new “favourite Batman”. Recently, as part of promoting the movie, Warner Bros created an interactive bat-signal that will appear every time you search “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City,” or “Bat-Signal,” on Google.

It’s a cool way to keep the fans busy until The Batman releases. The movie is also said to be more of a detective story than a superhero film. Are you excited to watch Robert Pattinson making his DC debut as Bruce Wayne?

