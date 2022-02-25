Gwyneth Paltrow is one name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress turned entrepreneur has made a name for herself in the business world and how. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the Iron Man actress opened up on her relationship with her ex-husband and singer Chris Martin and labelled him as a ‘brother’. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Last year in June, Paltrow appeared on the premiere episode of ‘Shop Today With Jill Martin’ and opened up on co-parenting her children with her ex-husband Chris. The ex-couple share two children together named Apple and Moses.

Advertisement

Talking on the show, Gwyneth Paltrow said, “I mean, it’s funny. He was over here yesterday.” The Iron Man actress continued and said, “And [Apple] came through, and she’s like, you know, she’s taller than me now. [Chris and I] just, like, looked at each other. We were like, ‘How did this go by so quickly?’ He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family.”

Gwyneth Paltrow continued and said, “I love him,” in her ex-husband Chris Martin’s context and said “And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well…. You know, it really did, I have to say.”

Meanwhile, the Iron Man actress is currently married to director Brad Falchuk and Chris is dating actress Dakota Johnson.

The ex-couple share a cordial relationship with each other and often speak highly of each other.

Earlier in April last year, Gywneth Paltrow spoke with Anna Faris on her podcast ‘Unqualified’ and revealed details about her marriage with husband Brad Falchuk and said, “I had learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined,” she said. “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before.”

For more such stories, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Quashes Rumours Of Splitting Up With Close Friend Simi Khadra After Her Kissing Video With The Weeknd Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube