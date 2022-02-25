Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s drama seems to be one of the most discussed topics on the internet ever since Ye started taking public digs with, literally, zero filters. Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson was the subject of most of these controversial posts and it took an ugly turn when the rapper decided to slap allegations and indulge in name-calling. According to a recent report, Pete’s decision to get off Instagram had nothing to do with Kanye’s posts, contrary to popular belief.

For the unversed, Kanye has been trying to get back with his ex-wife Kim ever since she announced her decision to split up. He has openly mentioned in interviews and public performances that he wants his family to reunite no matter what happens. Kanye had also previously called out the KUWTK star through a post because he felt like their daughter North should not be using TikTok.

A bunch of rumours floating around suggested that Pete Davidson had deleted Instagram because of his beef with Kanye West. The rapper also stated in one of his posts that he ‘ran Skete off the gram’ and a recent report by Six Page has now refuted these rumours.

A source close to the publication told them that Pete Davidson is currently focusing on a bunch of big-budget projects which is why he wants to keep away from the negative part of social media. Making it clear that Kanye West had nothing to do with Pete’s decision, the source said, “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.”

Pete Davidson returned on Instagram only a few days back, in the middle of the whole Kanye drama. Some reports suggested that he wanted to give Ye a befitting reply but nothing of that sort happened. In fact, he only stayed on the social networking site for less than a month before pulling his account down once again.

