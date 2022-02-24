There is a new development in the social media feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. It seems like the comedian has deactivated his Instagram, and some reports claim he did that after throwing shade at Ye. Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, though it is not confirmed, multiple sources have alleged so.

Last year, the rapper and the KUWTK star called it quits after being married for seven years. A few months later, Kim appeared on SNL, where she performed with Pete. Soon rumours of a romance brewing between the two started. Many claimed to have spotted the two celebs spending quality time together.

However, Kanye West didn’t find this as amusing as others and took to his Instagram to rant about Pete Davidson while sharing private chats between him and Kim Kardashian. It was being said that Pete is being mature about this situation, and eventually the post was taken down by Ye after facing backlash.

But now it seems like the comedian has thrown shade at the rapper.

According to TMZ, Pete Davidson has once again deleted his Instagram, hours after fans claimed he shaded Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West. Before deactivating his account, Pete had posted a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film “The King of Comedy,” in which Robert De Niro’s character says, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

A lot of people think that this was a dig at Kanye West, especially after Ye called Pete Davidson a d***head on social media last week. During his social media outburst, the rapper had also asked his fans to support him and Kim Kardashian and to shout “Kimye” if they ever run into Pete.

Meanwhile, Kanye is also making the news for releasing Donda 2, sequel to his 2021 album. He decided to not release it over any music streaming services due to their unfair artist fee rates. Instead, he announced that he will be releasing the new album over his STEM Player. Ye reportedly made over a million dollars in 12 hours because of that.

Amidst all the drama between Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian, Ye is also hitting the headlines for facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a fan last month.

