Kanye West Donda 2 Song Rhymes Morgan Freeman With Semen
Kanye West Released Donda 2 Recently ( Photo Credit – Facebook ; Wikimedia )

Kanye West aka Ye is headstrong on making headlines every single day of his life in the past few months. The rapper who has been in news for his infamous divorce row with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his affair with Julia Fox, and everything that followed is now trending for his latest album Donda 2. While Donda 2 was much awaited by his fans, looks like the man has yet again stirred a controversy and it involves none other than Morgan Freeman.

Advertisement

Yes you read that right. Kanye has now somehow brought Morgan Freeman right in the center of all the drama happening around him. And to our surprise, he has used the Hollywood legend’s name in a song from the Donda 2 album. Now that is not the real problem, the real problem is that he has rhymed his name with semen.

Advertisement

No, we aren’t making this up, check it for yourself. A new song Sci-fi from Donda 2 by Kanye West talks about a situation where the actor rhymes Morgan Freeman’s name with Semen and the Internet has literally lost it’s calm. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Kanye’s lyrics from Donda 2’s Sci-fi reads, “When you lay down and I gave you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman.” If you were unaware, Kanye sings this in reference to Morgan’s famous comedy Bruce Almighty, in which he plays God.

Twitter is flooding with reactions to Kanye West’s lyrics. One user wrote, “Kanye rhyming semen with morgan freeman is just more evidence of what we’ve always known. kanye is the 21st century’s William Shakespeare.” Another wrote, “Thanks to Kanye rhyming semen with Morgan Freeman I am choosing celibacy as all aspects of s*x now make me uncomfy.”

Catch a few reactions below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Creed III: Michael B. Jordan Hires Eight Georgia Film Academy Interns To Assist Him On The Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out