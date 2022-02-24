Kanye West aka Ye is headstrong on making headlines every single day of his life in the past few months. The rapper who has been in news for his infamous divorce row with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his affair with Julia Fox, and everything that followed is now trending for his latest album Donda 2. While Donda 2 was much awaited by his fans, looks like the man has yet again stirred a controversy and it involves none other than Morgan Freeman.

Yes you read that right. Kanye has now somehow brought Morgan Freeman right in the center of all the drama happening around him. And to our surprise, he has used the Hollywood legend’s name in a song from the Donda 2 album. Now that is not the real problem, the real problem is that he has rhymed his name with semen.

No, we aren’t making this up, check it for yourself. A new song Sci-fi from Donda 2 by Kanye West talks about a situation where the actor rhymes Morgan Freeman’s name with Semen and the Internet has literally lost it’s calm. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Kanye’s lyrics from Donda 2’s Sci-fi reads, “When you lay down and I gave you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman.” If you were unaware, Kanye sings this in reference to Morgan’s famous comedy Bruce Almighty, in which he plays God.

Twitter is flooding with reactions to Kanye West’s lyrics. One user wrote, “Kanye rhyming semen with morgan freeman is just more evidence of what we’ve always known. kanye is the 21st century’s William Shakespeare.” Another wrote, “Thanks to Kanye rhyming semen with Morgan Freeman I am choosing celibacy as all aspects of s*x now make me uncomfy.”

Catch a few reactions below:

The first time Morgan Freeman sees Kanye after hearing Donda 2 pic.twitter.com/vUDIJSxE88 — Ekwensu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) February 23, 2022

kanye rhyming semen with morgan freeman is just more evidence of what we've always known. kanye is the 21st century's william shakespeare — Licorice Pizza Gobbler (@ChobbleGobblr) February 23, 2022

Kanye West has rhymed actor (Morgan) Freeman with 'Siemen' on his latest album.

This puts many others on high alert, like Blair Underwood, Morris Chestnut, Whitney Cummings, and Scooby Doo. — Steve Swan (@nawsevets) February 24, 2022

Morgan Freeman ain't put in all this work over the years for that Kanye bar pic.twitter.com/lXcB5V5pRR — The Grand Champ 🐶 🏁🇻🇨 (@kingjames718) February 23, 2022

KANYE REALLY RAPPED "WHEN YOU LAID DOWN AND I GAVE YOU THE SEMEN I HEARD THE VOICE OF GOD, MORGAN FREEMAN" MY BOI IS BAAACK — Κλινικά Νεκρός (@klinikanekros) February 23, 2022

Kanye West has everything to lose and so he is. Appearing with Marilyn Manson and dissing Morgan Freeman is not favorable when America — Vixey (@vixey_voter) February 23, 2022

Thanks to Kanye rhyming semen with Morgan Freeman I am choosing celibacy as all aspects of sex now make me uncomfy — 'Niya ⁷ (@trbl_niya) February 23, 2022

