The Crown on Netflix is one of the most brilliant and successful shows on the OTT streaming site. The show features Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times and it’s one of the magnificent shows you’ll ever come across. The makers are currently shooting for Season 5 and according to the latest reports, there has been a robbery on the sets of the show and over $200,000 worth of props have been stolen from the sets. Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to Variety, more than 350 items have been stolen in the robbery including a replica Faberge egg, a grandfather clock, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras.

A spokesperson from Netflix opened up to Variety in an interview and revealed details about the robbery on the sets of The Crown. “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up,” said the spokesperson.

The theft took place in a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire and the production house also told a weekly publication about the items stolen in a bid to recover them, if the thieves decide to sell them.

Meanwhile, the stolen items include a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock (but not the long case in which it was enclosed), some Russian religious icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table and St Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters.

Alison Harvey told Variety in a statement, “The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

The estimated worth of the items stolen is around $200,000.

