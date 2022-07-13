The Oscar Awards are unforgettable and Oscars 2022 even more thanks to Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage. In a recent chat, veteran actress Judi Dench, who was in the audience that night, has opened up about the incident.

While chatting with a UK publication, the actress – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Belfast at the Academy Awards, revealed what her and many of the others present thought of the incident at first.

During a recent chat with the UK’s The Sunday Times, Judi Dench recalled the infamous Oscars 2022 moment – Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage. Revealing what she and many of the other attendees of the night though, the 87 said the moment felt like a skit at first.

Judi Dench was quoted saying, “We thought that it was a joke. Everybody did. [Then,] ‘Oh, it’s not a joke.” The actress further told the Times, “It was just endless this year — that was the good bit actually.”

In the same conversation, she also spoke about her Oscars 2022 plus-one – her 25-year-old grandson Sam, meeting Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. The veteran actress said her grandson “loved” the interaction.

Coming back to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock incident, it happened when the 53-year-old wasn’t pleased with the 57-year-old comedian making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Jada suffers from alopecia. In response to the slap, the Academy banned Will from attending it’s ceremonies for the next 10 years.

