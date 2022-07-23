The Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action film ‘Shamshera’ opened in theatres on Friday and Alia Bhatt can’t contain her excitement. Alia, who herself has two big releases lined up so far – mythological fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ and the streaming film ‘Darlings’, took to her Instagram to show appreciation for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram with the caption: “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch (sic).”

In the picture, Alia can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt that reads “Kapoor” in Devnagri, she has eyes closed and appears to be listening to music with earphones plugged in. The actress paired her t-shirt with an earthy coloured jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan too wrote of praise for Ranbir in the comments section of the post: “What a dhamakedaar film Don’t miss it.”

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo’s upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra‘ finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests.

The first part of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ is all set to arrive in cinemas on September 9, 2022 but before that, Alia’s ‘Darlings’ which she has co-produced will drop on Netflix on August 5.

