Ever since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat through an anonymous letter, police security was beefed up. Reports claimed that the letter was from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab in broad daylight.

Advertisement

The threat letter was unsigned and had a message that read, “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala).” It was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade on June 5. Following this incident, now latest report claims that Salman seeks a gun license.

Advertisement

Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday, July 22. He was seen exiting Mumbai police headquarters and entering earlier today. As per the India Today report, Dabangg star even submitted an application seeking a weapon license over the threat letter addressed to him and his father.

Previous reports claimed that Salman and his family had received a threat letter back in 2018 as well. The death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi is linked to the blackbuck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused.

Currently, the gangster, who had been serving time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, is in Punjab Police custody in connection with the investigation into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen next in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is said to be directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Salman also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

Must Read: Lalit Modi Car Collection: From Owning 5.60 Crore’s Ferrari F12 Berlinetta To Bentley Mulsanne Speed Costing 4.81 Crore, Sushmita Sen’s Rumoured Partner Loves Speed On The Road!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram