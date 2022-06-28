Shehnaaz Gill, who made way to audience hearts with her appearance in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She now enjoys immense popularity on social media.

Often Sana’s posts and pics go viral and fans absolutely adore her. While she enjoys all the adulation, the actress also feels responsible for the content she posts online since there are hundreds of “young fans” following her.

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she feels she is ‘still a newcomer’ and doesn’t want fame to get to her head. She also wants constantly improve as an actor, entertainer, and performer.

Sana said, “I might have been in the entertainment industry for over five years, but I still consider myself a beginner as there is so much to learn. If I don’t constantly remind myself about that, I will become complacent and not work hard. There are so many artists in the industry who have been there for decades and they continue to work extremely hard on their craft. I have just begun my journey and there is a lot in me that I can showcase if given a chance. But for that, I need to be grounded in my head and not let this initial success get the better of me.”

Shehnaaz Gill, who was in Ahmedabad to walk the ramp as a showstopper at the Ahmedabad Fashion Week, also spoke about her popularity on social media. “I enjoy the adulation, the kind of popularity I have on social media and the way my music videos are received by my fans. However, all these things are temporary. Life mein sabka time aata hai, abhi mera time chal raha hai. Par ye sab temporary hai. Agar main bahot hard work karun and put in my best, toh ho sakta hai ki ye time thoda lamba chale. But all this will go away one day, and I am aware of it. Isiliye main present mein jeeti hoon. Agar main future ka sochne lagungi toh I will spoil my present. I live in the moment and that is what I enjoy. Right now, jo time chal raha hai, ussi pe concentrate kar ke uss ka pura maza lo, baki toh jo hona hai wahi hoga,” she said.

Sana further said, “Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on. Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Thik hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hai.”

