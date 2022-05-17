It indeed is surreal for Shehnaaz Gill as so much has happened in the past one year. She made her big-screen debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. Her pictures from her dream Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are going viral all over. But one also cannot forget that the actress lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla, and it is really difficult for her.

After the unfortunate passing of Sidharth, Sana was devastated. Looking at her pictures from the funeral, fans were really concerned for her. And so were her colleagues from the industry who wanted to make sure that she was coping up well. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant went in her shell for quite a long time but finally stepped out for the last leg of Honsla Rakh a month after the tragedy.

A report by Bollywood Life now suggests that Shehnaaz Gill is really struggling as she shoots for her big Bollywood debut, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source close to the development reveals, “Shehnaaz Gill cannot contain her excitement and she is having all the jitters possible as she is all set to live her dreams. However, on this big day, she is immensely missing her dear friend Sidharth Shukla who too waited for this big day. Sana is damn emotional right now and she cannot hold her emotions. She is being strong but she cannot control her emotions and breaks down missing the actor.”

The report continues, “Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way and today she is on the way to achieving all her dreams and this is the reason she is missing Shukla. But she knows that he is always with her and she is very positive about everything right now. She is no less than an inspiration to all of us. Shehnaaz is indeed the bravest and unstoppable right now and we cannot wait to watch her rule Bollywood one day.”

Well, we hope Shehnaaz Gill gets all the strength to go through the difficult emotions. Sidharth Shukla is surely taking care of her like a guardian angel.

