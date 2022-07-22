Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang rattled the entire nation. His ardent fans have been heartbroken and have been eagerly waiting for updates on the murder case. Now an audio recording is going viral on social media.

The viral audio, reportedly, is the call recording between the killers of Moosewala who were heard informing the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi about the killing of the Punjabi singer. While it is going viral on social media, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said that it is not in this knowledge.

Here’s the conversation between Sidhu Moose Wala killers.

Unknown (Jail) – Hello… yes… pls speak (Haan ji boliye)

Unknown caller – …….. Can we talk? (Kya baat ho sakti hai

Unknown (Jail) – Yes, absolutely (Haan bilkul ho sakti hai)

Unknown Caller – Please get it done…Its a must…Lawrence (Karwana jara…jaruri hai…. Lawrence

Unknown (Jail) – Wait a minute…(ek minute ruko)

Unknown Caller – Hurry up.. just take it like this….on hold (Thoda jaldi kare…aise hi le jayen hold par hi)

Silence for a while…..

Lawrence – hello

Unknown Caller- Hope the speaker is not on..Goldie made a call…just listen to me ..many congratulations brother (Speaker chalu to nahi…Goldie nu lao phone…meri gall sun…bahu bahut mubaraka bhai)

Lawrence – All right.. all right.. (theek ho theek ho)

Unknown Caller- Main Keha Gnani Chadha Ditta Gaddi…

Lawrence – What! (Hain)

Unknown Caller – Gyani Chadha Ditta Gaddi

Lawrence – Ki Karta..(What did you do..)

Unknown Caller – Main Keha Gnani Chadha Ditta Gaddi..Moosewala Mar Ditta…(Moosewala killed)

Lawrence – Killed (Maar diya)

Unknown Caller – Marta… Marta… (Killed)

Lawrence – OK..cut it..(Ok kaat do)

The audio recording, which is going viral on social media via Zee News, comes as a shock for all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for justice over Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

However, it is worth pointing out that the Punjab police have been investigating the murder case and even gunned down two murderers related to the case. The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and pistol were recovered after the encounter. In the encounter, three police officials and a journalist also sustained injuries.

