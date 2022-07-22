Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town and how! Since a lot has already been saying and written about his latest hot photos, we are not going to talk more about it. Much before his n*de photos took social media by storm, he appeared on good friend Karan Johar’s upcoming film Liger’s trailer launch. The event which saw Ananya Panday looking hot AF also witnessed Vijay Deverakonda in his causal best. The South superstar looked handsome in a black t-shirt, mustard yellow cargo pants and a simple slipper.

For the unversed, the Liger trailer was dropped online and it has received positive responses from critics and netizens on social media.

At the Liger trailer launch, the cherry on the cake was Ranveer Singh, who owned the event with his crazy antics. But there’s an incident from the event that has now gone viral on the web. In the viral video, the Simmba actor is seen praising Vijay Deverakonda’s simplicity by complimenting his chappal. However, towards the end, he asks him to come backstage. Read on.

The viral video begins with Ranveer Singh saying, “Speaking of lust, the object of lust, sir we have found out on your blockbuster talk show ki ‘the’ ki kitni demand hai North India mein. Inko kya welcome karna sir, yeh toh dilo mein basse hue hai.” He then began to compliment him and said, “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (The demand for Vijay in North India, what to welcome him, he has already made his place in everyone’s hearts. Look at brother’s style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer launch).”

Towards the end, when Ranveer Singh compliments his t-shrit, he asks him to give it to him. RS then asks him, “Chal backstage chal exchange Karte hai.” The video has been posted by a handle named Celebs ARK. Watch it below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has set internet buzzing with her recent n*ked photos. The Jayebhai Jordaar actor stripped for a magazine cover and it has also started a meme fest on the web.

