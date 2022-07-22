Film director Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with the performance of ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Chetanya Vash that he gifted him a jacket from his film ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Released in 2011, Rockstar starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead alongside Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kumud Mishra. The film received a mixed response upon its release but has now achieved a cult following.

Calling him ‘attractive’, he said that had he met him earlier, he would have cast him in one of his films. Talking about Chetanya’s performance, Imtiaz Ali shared: “I adore the way you are, your personality, and the way you carry yourself. I am very impressed by all of these things.”

Imtiaz Ali added, “I had asked if I may come here during the show and share something with you because I believe that if we had met earlier, instead of Ranbir Kapoor, I would have cast you in one of my films since you are incredibly attractive.”

Imtiaz also said: “One thing I could add to your wardrobe that I have in my hand is the ‘Rockstar Jacket’, and I want you to wear it. Right now with this jacket you look like a real rockstar.” He added, “And, you are so stylish, handsome and talented that one day when you do your concerts, people will identify you as Chetanya Rockstar in the future. Best wishes and God’s blessings.”

This weekend, ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ judge Archana Puran Singh joins the panel of judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. ‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

