Ranbir Kapoor has been extensively promoting his period action drama, Shamshera. After promoting the film in Mumbai in full swing, the actor along with his star cast flew to Delhi to interact with the media there. His walk with Sanjay Dutt is a viral topic currently but we’re getting our attention on his comment on not getting any profit in movies that make 100-200 crores. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Ranbir began his Bollywood journey as an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. He then went on to make his acting debut in Saawariya which was a commercial flop. The actor eventually proved his acting chops with films like Wake Up Sid, Barfi!, and Rockstar among others.

With about 18 projects in his filmography, Ranbir Kapoor has delivered several hits. Movies like Sanju, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were successes and went beyond the 100 crore mark at the box office. While the masses think the actor would have made massive profits, turns out it’s not true!

Clarifying all the rumours, Ranbir Kapoor told at the media interaction, “Yeh joh padhte hain na aap papers mein – 100 crores and 200 crores – yeh kissi ke jeb mein nahi jaata. It all goes to many other people, like distributors, exhibitors and so on, and whatever is left goes to the producer. Director aur actor ko kuch nahi milta.”

Adding to him, Shamshera director Karan Malhotra said, “Duniya mein teen log hain jinko lagta hai yeh hamare jeb mein jata hai – media, buaji aur padosi.”

Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Malhotra have cleared the doubts but one cannot deny that superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar indeed deal in the format of profit sharing!

