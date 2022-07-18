Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is having a busy year this time as he has two releases this year- Brahmastra and Shamshera. Both films have been in the headlines for a long time and fans have been eagerly waiting for them to release in theatres.

Karan Malhotra’s film is all set to release this week and is expected to create a storm at the box office. The buzz around the film is also amazing. Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film, which was announced in 2014, has been long overdue and is now finally set to hit the big screens in September this year.

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with Saawariya in 2007, enjoys a huge fan base. His films often get a massive opening at the ticket windows at the box office. Let’s take a look at his top five films so far. His film Tamasha (2015) recorded ₹10.94 crores on opening day while Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2018) at ₹ 13.30 crores, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013) earned ₹ 19.45 crores, Besharam (2013) ₹ 21.56 crores, and Sanju (2018) ₹ 34.75 crores.

Going by the Kapoor scion’s film’s previous collection on an opening day at the box office, both Shamshera and Brahmastra are likely to get in the top 5 of his blockbusters. Ayan Mukerji’s film has an extensive star cast like Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna. The exciting star cast can bring in more people to cinemas.

The trailer of the film has created enough buzz and excitement among fans. This could very well translate at the box office and has the potential to cross Sanju’s collection thus becoming Ranbir’s highest opener. Karan Malhotra’s film has also been making headlines for a long time.

The film will see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time in his career and excitement around it already skyrocketing. Will this film turn out to be Ranbir’s highest opener breaking Sanju’s record? Only time will tell.

So which of Ranbir Kapoor’s films do you think will break Sanju’s record to become his highest opening at the box office? Let us know in the comments.

