After a blockbuster Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is set for a grand comeback with Shamshera, which releases this Friday. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, serving the duo’s face-off as a major highlight. Let’s see how much impact the film is making at the box office with its advance booking.

Slated to release on 22nd July 2022, the makers opened the advance booking for the film six days prior. It opened last Saturday and so far, the response has been fair. If compared to recent Bollywood releases, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer is giving some hopes of a better start on its opening day.

As per Sacnilk.com, Shamshera has earned 0.97 crore gross so far from the advance booking and the number (update as per yesterday night). It’s much better than several recent biggies from Bollywood. The film is expected to gather in a couple of days and it might just surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (advance booking of approx 6.60 crores) to be the best of 2022 for Bollywood.

With four more days to go, let’s see how much Shamshera adds through advance booking for day 1.

Meanwhile, it is said that Ranbir Kapoor learned the art of Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art form for one of the fighting sequences for Shamshera. The film has a Kalaripayattu-inspired edgy fight sequence which has been directed by Franz Spilhaus, who has previously choreographed films like the Denzel Washington starrer Safe House and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

