Denzel Washington Adds Another Medal To His List Of Innumerable Accolades, This Time It's Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Celebrated actor Denzel Washington’s list of accolades keeps getting bigger. The latest addition to the list is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden announced the 17 honourees on Friday. Presented annually, the medal recognises public figures who have made notable contributions to American society, culture, politics or world peace.

Advertisement

The awards are presented in a ceremony at the White House every July.

‘Variety’ notes that Denzel Washington is the only actor or entertainment figure recognised this year, although sports figures Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are also among the medal winners.

Other honourees include religious figures Sister Simone Campbell and Father Alexander Karloutsos; political leaders Gabrielle Giffords and Alan Simpson; activists Fred Gray, Diane Nash and Ral Yzaguirre; former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta Garcia; healthcare worker Sandra Lindsay; Constitution Literacy and National Unity Project founder Khizr Khan; and US military leader Wilma Vaught. Steve Jobs, John McCain and Richard Trumka will be honoured posthumously.

The Medal of Freedom recipients will be feted on July 7, three days after the US Independence Day.

Must Read: Hugh Jackman Finally Gets A Replacement For Wolverine As Marvel’s Kevin Feige Meets Taron Egerton Who’s Hoping For A ‘Shot’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram