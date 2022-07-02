After collecting 3.42 crores on Thursday, JugJugg Jeeyo held well on the second Friday to bring in 3.03 crores. Since the film went under the 4 crores mark on Wednesday and then there was a bit of a drop on Thursday, the need of the hour was that it stayed stable on second Friday and at the bare minimum bring in 2.75 crores.

Had it been below that then it would have led to a barely ordinary second weekend. However, that won’t be the case now since collections are upwards of 3 crores now, which gives the film a good breathing space.

Reports are in that the JugJugg Jeeyo‘s shows are being increased by around 30% from today and that promises a good jump today and tomorrow. Last weekend too, the film had a good Friday to Saturday jump and by the look of things, 5 crores more should come in today. While that is on the cards, what would be closely observed is the kind of number that comes in tomorrow. While 6 crores should come in, the real game would be to get into the vicinity of 7 crores and if that turns out to be the case then a second weekend of around 15 crores is on.

The Karan Johar production has collected 56.69 crores so far and will comfortably go past the 65 crores by tomorrow. However, JugJugg Jeeyo would need to get much closer to the 70 crores mark as soon as it can as that would help it cover that distance between 75 to 80 crores as the end result.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

