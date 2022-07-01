JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led film have been receiving amazing responses from the audience. The film has been running in theatres for nearly 7 days and is earning decently. In fact, the film even crossed the half-century mark at the box office two days ago.

While the film did have a slightly low start compared to Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but it covered then recovered well over the weekend. It emerges as a fair earner. Raj Mehta’s family entertainer entered the list of the top 5 highest openers of 2022 as it garnered moolah of Rs 9.28 crore. The family entertainer stayed steady on weekdays and weekends and it is considered to be a good sign.

After earning 53.74 crores at the box office in just six days, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to break a few more records at the box office. As per the latest trade reports coming in, the film managed to earn around 2.50-3 crores* on Day 8 and the film’s total collection will stand around 56.24-57 Crores*. This means the film is on its way to touching the 75-crore mark.

Now all eyes are on the weekend and the following week how Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer family drama performs at the box office as Rashtra Kavach Om, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is releasing this week at the domestic box office. Aditya Roy Kapur’s film and R Madhavan’s film are making a decent buzz as well.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, and Prajakta Koli. The film revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

