From past few weeks, singer Sona Mohapatra is on a promotional spree for her documentary Shut Up Sona, which recently hit the OTT platform. The show which is based on the life of the singer shows her struggles in her professional life. Sona is known for her outspoken nature. Not a day goes by when she speaks her mind and voices her opinion on anything and everything. The Ambarsariya singer never shies away from calling a spade a spade.

Time and again, Sona has launched her attack on many Bollywood personalities including singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani.

Sona Mohapatra in her latest interview once again called out Vishal Dadlani and revealed that he never invited her to one of the biggest music festivals NH7 Weekender whose music composer is one of the organizers. Speaking to The Quint, Sona Mohapatra said, “Because of my outspoken nature I have lost a lot of work. In my film you would see I am not being kind to Ram. He is being invited to NH7, when I should have been. In some way, I am worthier than him. I am a bigger live performer than Ram. I have a band, I have been touring for the last 15 years, but I am never invited to NH7.”

“The truth is, I am maybe the troublemaker or the irritating woman, whom NH7 will not call. I feel I am flawed. But when I make mistakes, I am willing to say sorry and hug someone. Maybe NH7 should do that too,” added Sona Mohapatra.

Sona went on to reveal that she even once called the music composer and told him that he would “speak about political issues like Kashmir, he was silent about what was happening in his own backyard.” “He (Vishal) would tell me ‘do your women festival’. We (women) need to be put into a ghetto, we need to have a women’s quote to sing on stage? Which India are we living in?” said the singer further.

Sona Mohapatra claims that Shut Up Sona, is neither an autobiography nor a hagiography, but about a ‘female artiste’s journey’. The show will showcase how women ‘do not get enough opportunities to build their brand, like the male artistes do, claims the singer.

