Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood’s renowned actresses who often makes headlines owing to her pious nature. Loved and adored everyone, the actress has the Miss Universe title to her credit which she won in 1994. Two years later, Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Dastak. But do you know how much the actress had to go through during her first project when she had to work with a renowned filmmaker? Not many know Mahesh Bhatt had once insulted her Sushmita Sen for her acting skills.

After taking a break from films, Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with Disney + Hotstar’s Aarya season 1 which premiered in 2020 followed by next season next year.

Sushmita Sen recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s show where she opened up about an abusive workplace while filming her debut film Dastak. The actress begins with saying, “I’m doing this mahurat shot, where I pull out my earring and throw it at somebody, and I’m doing it so badly I can’t even begin to tell you. He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, ‘I told you I can’t act, why you called me for this, I don’t know how to act.’

Sushmita Sen went on to add, “Mahesh Bhatt’s like, ‘kya leke aaye ho (what have you brought to me), playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can’t act to save her life.’” Hearing this, the actress felt upset and walked off the set. However, the director tried to hold her hand and she snapped it and told him, “No, you don’t talk to me like that.”

“I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, ‘That’s anger! Go back and give it.’ And I did,” Sushmita Sen concluded saying.

In terms of her work, Aarya 3 is in the pipeline for the actress.

