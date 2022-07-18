Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of upcoming films and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is amongst his most-awaited films. Legendary writer and father of SS Rajamouli, KV Vijayendra Prasad has returned with a pen and he recently shared some exciting info about the film. Scroll below to know about it.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed 7 years of its release. Starring Salman, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is said to be one of the best ones in Salman’s career with lots of critical acclaim coming its way. It went on to shatter records by making over 900 crores at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Recently, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is penning Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 after weaving magic with the prequel, opened up about the film’s story and revealed that it will witness a leap. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Yes, the story takes a 8 to 10-year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part.”

With the above revelation, we can expect Harshaali Malhotra to reprise her character. Apart from it, KV Vijayendra Prasad even revealed that SS Rajamouli had liked the script of the prequel and wanted to helm it. However, he was busy with the work of Baahubali.

“Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said ‘Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Baahubali 1 and it was a jittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film’,” the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan added.

Are you excited to know about the leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Share your views through comments and stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Pic Leaked! Shah Rukh Khan In A Plaid Shirt Looks Uber Cool In A Viral Picture Which Is Breaking The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram