Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a gala time in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jeh. The actress is also accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and her good friend Amrita Arora. Bebo has been teasing her fans with cosy pics with her husband and kids. She’s also making sure to keep her fans updated about what she’s up to in London. But we wonder if Laal Singh Chaddha actress is expecting baby no 3 with Saif Ali Khan? Read on to know what makes us say that.

For the unversed, after tying the knot with Saif in 2012, they welcomed their first baby- a boy – Taimur – in December 2016 followed by their 2nd son – Jeh – in Feb 2021.

What makes me wonder if Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with 3rd baby are her latest Insta photos that I recently got my hands on. Neither media reports nor netizens assumptions, it’s just Bebo’s latest photo with a fan that got me suspicious. So without further ado let us tell you! I was recently scrolling through Instagram when I came across Bebo’s latest pic where she’s posing with a fan while standing alongside her husband. But more than her glow what caught my attention was her belly which clearly looks like a baby bump. Wearing a black tank top, the actress is seen pouting for a photo as she looks pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

After coming across these photos not only I, but even netizens feel the same. Well after this, I then went on the stalking spree of Bebo’s Insta account and some of her fan pages too. On her official Insta account, she has posted some close-up photos with her husband and kids. There’s only one full frame photo but there she’s seen carrying Jeh in her arms. What also caught our attention was one of the collab videos she recently shared on social media. The clip sees blurring out her baby bump area whenever the camera takes a close-up shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Now talking about her pictures shared on her biggest fan club, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing cleverly for them. In a couple of pics, she’s seen hiding her belly behind husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor. In another set of photos, she looks glamorous wearing a black sequinned dress paired with a black jacket. Well, if you still don’t believe me then check these photos out and decide for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline which is up for release in next month.

Well, this is what I have noticed in her recent photos. But we shall wait for the actress to make the announcement soon.

