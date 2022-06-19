Bollywood celebrities often face the wrath of social media. Their morphed pictures and videos are photoshopped by trolls to mock them for no good reason. Back when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were still dating each other, an alleged video of them smooching went viral on the internet. In fact, there was yet another video of Kareena stripping that was reportedly leaked online but it wasn’t really her but someone similar looking. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Shahid and Kareena dated for a while before calling it quits. They were madly in love with each other and openly accepted the same in interviews and gatherings. The ex-couple called it quits after dating for five long years in 2007. It was a mutual breakup but their fans were devastated upon hearing the news.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as reported by the Free Press Journal, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan became the topic of discussion when an alleged video of them passionately smooching each other went viral on social media.

Now, it wasn’t clarified by either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Shahid Kapoor’s teams’ that it was fake or authentic. Another unconfirmed video leak featured the actress stripping but it wasn’t really her but someone lookalike.

Bollywood celebrities often become the victim of these morphed videos but it doesn’t really bother them anymore. It’s just trolls unnecessarily attacking their social image for nothing.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now happily married to Saif Ali Khan and shares two kids together named Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand is married to Mira Kapoor and shares two kids together named Misha and Zain.

Both Shahid and Kareena have massive fan following across the globe and are some of the most talented and successful actors in the entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s alleged video leak? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera’s Director Karan Malhotra Breaks Silence On Film’s Poster Leak, Says “We Forget That The Universe Is…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram