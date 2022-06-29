Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. They don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other publicly and once also spilled the beans on their bedroom secrets which included role play talks. Haha! Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif addressed rumours of Kareena converting into a Muslim for get married to him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Kareena followed the footsteps of her mother-in-law and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and didn’t convert into a Muslim to marry the love of her life. However, the beauty wore her MIL’s wedding outfit i.e. sharara kurti with dupatta.

In a conversation with Mail Today, Saif Ali Khan addressed rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan converting into a Muslim to marry him and said, “I would never want her (Kareena) to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really… it expects conversion. I don’t buy or believe that. I think it’s good that the government, too, has, unless I’m misinformed about the law amended to include it in the Special Marriage Act. If and when we do get married, no one has to change his or her religion.”

Saif Ali Khan is a supportive husband and never misses an opportunity to flaunt her love for his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, the actress once revealed that she believes in all religions and often visits church as her granny (who happens to be her Babita’s mother) was a catholic.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan addressing rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan converting into Muslim in order to get married to him? Tell us in the comments below.

