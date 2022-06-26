The hot topic of this season is of course the release of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 on Netflix and the wait for the Vol 2, which is due on July 1. The show that returned after a long pause has managed to impress almost everyone that saw it. There is no doubt that it will be one of the top contenders at every possible award night this season. But what if we tell you that it might just break Game Of Thrones’ record at the Emmys?

Advertisement

Well, season 4 of the Millie Bobby Brown starrer show took the scale of production notches higher. The show now not only takes place in Hawkins but also in Russia and a few other parts of the world. The story expands with it too. The most popular episode among these turned out to be Dear Billy which focuses on Sadie Sink’s Max.

Advertisement

Yes, we are talking about the same where the Mind Flayer is trying to kill her and the gang is hell-bent to save her. The episode has garnered so much love that it is being submitted to the Emmys. And if everything is right, Stranger Things might break Game Of Thrones’ record of winning maximum titles at the Emmy for a single episode. Read on to know more.

So, to make things easier, Netflix has submitted Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 4, “Chapter 4: Dear Billy” in seven categories at the Emmy 2022. As per CBR, the categories include Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Guest Actor, Outstanding Stunts, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Cinematography.

While this is exciting, the more exciting part is that Game Of Thrones right now holds the record for having maximum victories with a single episode for Season 6, Episode 9, ‘Battle of the Bastards’. Now if Stranger Things Season 4 ‘s Dear Billy manages to take home all 7 awards it is nominated for, it will break the record and surpass that mass popular HBO show.

Well, are you excited to know the results? Tell us in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Star Lawyer Camille Vasquez Hailed As ‘Wonder Woman’ For Aiding A Man Who Collapsed On A Flight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram