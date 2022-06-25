On of everything that’s trending on Earth, Stranger Things Season 4 has found its sweet niche and is ruling the same. The show that returned to the real after a couple of years created a huge buzz with the Vol 1 of the new season. The wait is now for Vol 2 which hits Netflix next week and then finally for Season 5 which is being shaped up at the head office. But amid all of this as Finn Wolfhard once suggested, is also a spin-off and looks like now the Duffer Brothers want to talk about the same.

From Hawkins to Russia in the 80, Stranger Things has managed to scale new heights with every single season. The makers have tried to only ace their last levels and create something that surprises the viewers every time. While the season 5 marks the end of the Millie Bobby Brown starrer show, the buzz has been very strong and the streaming giant will certainly not leave such a juicy franchise so early on.

Now as Finn Wolfhard has hinted that he kind of knows the future and that might have a spin off too, the Duffer Brothers have decided to add on to it. The creators have now confirmed there is more to Stranger Things than the season 5. Read on to know everything about this exciting update.

Talking to Variety, The Duffer Brothers confirmed they will be getting into shaping the spin-off after Stranger Things Season 5 goes into production. Ross Duffer explained, “Probably. There’s a version of developing in parallel, they would never shoot it parallel. I think, actually, we’re gonna start delving into that soon, I think, as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects. Matt and I are gonna start getting into it.”

Matt Duffer added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons. It was just, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And, definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I would — I’m just so, so excited about it. It is not what, I don’t think anyone’s gonna be thinking. It’s gonna be different than what anyone’s expecting.”

Talking about Finn knowing about it, Ross recalled, “Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, ‘Is it this? Is it this?’ He just goes, ‘I think this would be a cool spinoff.’ We were like, ‘How in the world…?'”

