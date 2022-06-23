Marvel’s latest creation Ms Marvel has lately been dropping back-to-back bombs on its viewers and looks like the exciting ride has just begun. The series is garnering a lot of attention especially in India for all the inclusive content, making the fanbase grow by the minute. Fans have been looking for little Easter eggs ever since the show kicked off and seems like they have found something. A short dialogue from the show now hints at the possibility of having Thor later in the show.

For the unversed, the show kicked off on the 8th of this month and has been created by Bisha K Ali. It narrates the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani girl who finds a suspicious piece of jewellery in a parcel that arrives by her name, which in turn, leads to unlocking of her superpowers. The creators have used several Bollywood and Indian references, which is one of the reasons for its increasing popularity in the country. The Indian rap music and popular Bolly songs also add on to the effect.

In the third episode of Ms Marvel, which dropped on Wednesday, Kamala Khan, our protagonist, finds out that she might be Djinn and is supposed to help a bunch of people get back to Noor dimension. She is so blown away by the (maybe false) revelation that she goes to her best friend, seeking help and asks him to find any and everything related to inter-dimensional travel.

As a response, Ms Marvel’s confidant, Bruno mentions that he had read up something about it years back. “Actually that reminds me of a paper I read. I think it’s by Dr. Erik Selvig”, he says.

Now the interesting part about this is that Dr. Erik Selvig was Thor’s supporter and Jane’s mentor in the 2011 Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor film. This little mention of Dr. Erik Selvig (played by Stellan Skarsgard) has somewhat convinced a few fans that he or ever Thor, for that matter, might make an appearance in Ms Marvel in the future.

Well, wouldn’t that be exciting? Let us know what you think about this little Thor mentioned in Ms Marvel.

