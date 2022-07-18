Ranbir Kapoor is one versatile actor with an interesting career graph. He has repeatedly proven his mettle, but it has often been observed that he does well only when the director knows how to tap into his talent the right way. He has given us several hits and is now coming up with 2 films – Shamshera and Brahmastra.

With the upcoming movies, a newly wedded life with Alia Bhatt and a baby on the way, we asked renowned celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji how Ranbir Kapoor’s career is going to be in the coming time and here is what he shared with us exclusively.

“His career will be good, there seems to be no issues as per my readings. His upcoming movies, both Brahmastra and Shamshera will perform well and can also be hits. His career graph will definitely pick up with his lady luck by his side. The actor has a very bright future and as many predicted when he had just stepped into the acting world “lambi race ka ghodahai,” said Panditji.

“Ranbir Kapoor will also launch his own production house but it may not work because he is not business-minded whereas Alia Bhatt has the ability to take care of the business, in contrast to what people presume. People think she is not bright but in fact, she is very sharp. Let’s just say that Pisces should never be underestimated… As for the presence of the baby in the star’s life, irrespective of gender, a child is always lucky for the parents,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us.

While Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the two dramatic releases, the star will also be seen in an Untitled Luv Ranjan film and Animal which will probably release next year.

