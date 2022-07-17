Lalit Modi’s relationship announcement with Sushmita Sen raised many eyebrows. It not only got took social media by storm but has also got gossip mongers talking. This morning, we brought you the business tycoon’s Insta post where he penned a long note while slamming the haters who trolled him for his relationship with the Bollywood diva and also broke silence on the ‘fugitive’ controversy. Now the latest one to comment and take a dig at their relationship is activist and author Taslima Nasreen.

For the unversed, Taslima was earlier in news for taking a jibe at Priyanka Chopra Jonas who welcomed her first baby – a girl with husband Nick Jonas and called it ‘readymade babies.’

The activist and author Taslima Nasreen took to her Facebook page and penned a long note about her meeting with Sushmita Sen. She began the note in Bengali, and said, “I met Sushmita Sen once at the Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to her I suddenly felt short. I could not take my eyes off fascinated by her beauty. I liked Sushmita Sen’s personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, determination, uprightness.”

Later talking about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship, she wrote, “But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So was she sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. Those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly.”

Earlier, writing about Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcoming her baby via surrogacy she wrote, “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?”

“Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits—it is just a selfish narcissistic ego,” she wrote in her following Tweet.

Well, what are your thoughts on Taslima Nasreen’s post? Do let us know.

