Since yesterday night Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the town for a very surprising reason. It all began when business tycoon and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi shared some cosy photos with the actress and called her better half in the caption box. After Lalit Modi made if official, actress’ brother Rajeev Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared their opinion looking as surprised as we are. And finally the moment arrived for all those who were waiting for Sushmita Sen’s reaction to the same.

This evening, the former Miss Universe took to her social media account to break her silence and clarify her wedding rumours the business tycoon.

Sushmita Sen posted a photo with her daughters and wrote alongside, “I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Soon after she shared the post, netizens were quick to comment. While it was a sigh of relief for some, others asked if it is one-sided. Commenting on the post a section of netizens, who supported her said, “Why to even give such clarification to those who don’t even exist hence enjoy ur life and be happy.” “Great news because it is better to be single than being with some wrong person.. you are an intelligent beautiful and respectful woman and you better know what is right and what is wrong..” “Is she refusing that she’s with lalit modi” A user also said, “pakode shakal wale ka naam bhi ni liya.. one sided to nahi chal rha”

While the other section said, “But mam ki choice kaafi badalti rhti hai islye sab bass confirm krna chah rhe” “@LalitKModi no man will talk about marriage unless he has true feelings. Lalit modi has true feelings for u & so he is talking about marriage. Don’t misuse him,” “Bas yeh keh do ki #LalitModi ko india wapis kese laya ja sakta hai ……..wo jo paisa leke bhag gaya hai hamein wo chahiye…….baki aapko Jo bhi #Duggadugga ya #NOYB karna hai wo Karo……….kyonki aapki life to #MissUniverse or #GoldDigger ke sahare chal hi Rahi hai.”

IANS recently quoted Sushmita Sen’s father Shubeer Sen’s reaction to his daughter’s relationship with Lalit Modi. Wing Commander Sen (retd) said, “I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment.”

Coming back to Sushmita Sen’s post, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you think the actress denied having a relationship with him in any way? Do let us know.

